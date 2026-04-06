Airstrike Targets PMF-Affiliated Base West of Kirkuk

Kurdistan24 correspondent Soran Kamaran reported that the strike occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., targeting the brigade’s position west of Kirkuk.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A military base belonging to the 40th Brigade of Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was struck in an airstrike on Monday evening, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Soran Kamaran reported that the strike occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m., targeting the brigade’s position west of Kirkuk.

Citing a security source, Kurdistan24 said the base is located in the village of Kharab al-Rut, in western Kirkuk province.

The targeted unit, Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, operates under the umbrella of the PMF and is part of the PMF’s Tigris North and East Operations Command.

Since the escalation of tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, positions held by Kata’ib al-Imam Ali along the Kirkuk frontlines have reportedly been struck five times, according to the report. These sites are located near the Bai Hassan oil field in western Kirkuk.

The correspondent added that following the events of October 16, 2017, the group assumed control over several areas west of Kirkuk.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage from the latest strike.