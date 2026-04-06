CENTCOM: Over 13,000 Targets Hit, 155+ Iranian Vessels Destroyed

The campaign involves the extensive deployment of U.S. military assets across the air, sea, and land. Air operations include the use of strategic bombers, advanced fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and electronic warfare platforms, alongside aerial refuelling and cargo support aircraft.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released new operational data detailing the scope of its ongoing military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran. According to the data, the operation began on Feb. 28, at 1:15 a.m., and has since expanded into a large-scale, multi-domain effort.

CENTCOM reported that more than 13,000 targets have been struck since the start of the campaign. The strikes have focused on a wide range of military infrastructure, including command and control centers, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters, intelligence sites, ballistic missile facilities, drone production centers, and weapons storage bunkers. Additional targets include integrated air defense systems, anti-ship missile sites, naval assets, and military communication networks.

The data also indicates significant damage to Iran’s naval capabilities, with over 155 vessels reported damaged or destroyed. These include ships and submarines, reflecting a substantial maritime component to the operation.

The campaign involves the extensive deployment of U.S. military assets across the air, sea, and land. Air operations include the use of strategic bombers, advanced fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and electronic warfare platforms, alongside aerial refuelling and cargo support aircraft. Naval forces consist of aircraft carriers, submarines, guided-missile destroyers, and amphibious ships, supported by supply and refuelling vessels. On land, missile defense systems such as Patriot and THAAD, as well as HIMARS rocket systems and counter-drone capabilities, have been utilized.

The figures underscore the scale and intensity of Operation Epic Fury, highlighting a coordinated effort to target Iran’s military infrastructure. No further details on casualties or broader damage assessments were provided in the released data.