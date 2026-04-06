Ministry of Peshmerga Reports Drone Attack on Headquarters

The ministry said the April 5 drone strike was part of ongoing attacks targeting Peshmerga sites.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A headquarters of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces was attacked by four explosive-laden drones on Sunday night, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement on Monday, attributing the assault to “outlawed terrorist groups.”

The ministry said the attack was part of a series of recent incidents targeting Peshmerga positions across the Kurdistan Region. “Over the past few days, terrorist attacks have continued repeatedly against Peshmerga headquarters in various areas,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in “significant human and material losses,” though no specific casualty figures or damage assessments were provided.

The statement further asserted that the attacks were being carried out “openly and in full view of the Iraqi army and security forces.” It added that, to date, the Federal Government, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command, and other Iraqi security institutions had “taken no serious stance” to prevent the incidents.

The Ministry of Peshmerga emphasized that its forces are part of Iraq’s broader security and defense system and described their role as “primary and influential” in maintaining security in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“These aggressions must be stopped immediately, and the criminals must be punished,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry also indicated that it had exercised restraint despite what it described as an “unfavorable situation,” but warned that a continued lack of action by federal authorities could prompt a shift in its approach. “If the Federal Government remains passive, we will be forced to take a different stance,” the statement said.

No immediate response from Iraqi federal authorities was reported in the statement.

The ministry’s remarks come amid what it described as a pattern of repeated attacks in recent days, though it did not specify the locations or timing of earlier incidents.

The Ministry of Peshmerga reiterated its call for immediate measures to halt the attacks and hold those responsible accountable, according to the statement.

This article was updated on Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, at 01:54pm.