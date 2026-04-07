U.S. Sen. Graham Says Iran Faces Two Scenarios: 'Capitulation' or Massive Military Attack'

"This time tomorrow night we're going to have one of two scenarios. Capitulation of their desire to rain terror on the world through diplomacy or we're going to have a massive military attack destroying this regime's capability to ever wage war again," Sen. Graham said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Monday that ongoing efforts to reach an agreement with Iran had reached a decisive stage, warning that failure to secure a deal addressing nuclear and regional security concerns could lead to military action, according to remarks in a televised interview.

Speaking on Fox News on Monday, Graham said the situation represented “a defining moment in the history of the Middle East,” outlining conditions he said must be met in any agreement with Iran, including the removal of highly enriched uranium, restrictions on missile capabilities, and guarantees regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I’d prefer diplomacy but if we have to use military force we’re going to do it,” Graham said in the interview, adding that a determination on whether a deal could be reached would become clear within a short timeframe.

Graham stated that the objective of negotiations was to ensure Iran “cannot be the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” cannot maintain a missile program capable of threatening Europe or the United States, and is permanently denied the ability to develop nuclear weapons. He also said the Strait of Hormuz “not only has to be open, it can never be controlled again by Iran.”

The senator said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% must be removed entirely. “There can’t be one ounce of this 60% grade uranium left in Iran,” he said, describing it as material that could be further enriched or used in a “dirty bomb.”

According to Graham, Iran possesses approximately 900 pounds of uranium enriched to that level, which he said could potentially be converted into multiple nuclear weapons if enrichment were increased. “There is no commercial purpose for 60% enriched uranium. We need to get our hands on that,” he said.

Graham also referenced prior disarmament efforts in Libya, describing them as a model for current negotiations. He said that under former U.S. President George W. Bush, Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi agreed to dismantle his nuclear program and allow the removal of centrifuges and uranium from the country.

“That’s the model I want here,” Graham said, adding that Iran would need to relinquish its enriched uranium or face the possibility of it being taken by force.

The senator linked the issue of maritime security to broader economic concerns, stating that Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, including reported charges imposed on ships transiting the waterway, could affect global currency dynamics. He said Iran was accepting payments in Chinese yuan rather than U.S. dollars, which he described as a potential challenge to the dollar’s role in global oil trade.

Graham said the United States should ensure that Iran does not retain the capability to control the strait in the future. “The idea that they control the straits in the future has got to be off the table,” he said.

He also expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach, stating that the administration had taken steps to address Iran’s military capabilities. “Their military has been obliterated,” Graham said, adding that the United States was “inside the ten-yard line” in achieving its objectives.

Graham said a decision point was imminent, outlining two possible outcomes. “This time tomorrow night we’re going to have one of two scenarios,” he said. “Capitulation of their desire to rain terror on the world through diplomacy or we’re going to have a massive military attack destroying this regime’s capability to ever wage war again.”

The senator also characterized Iran’s leadership as committed to a “radical ideology,” saying individuals in positions of authority within the country adhered to that framework.

Developments described by Graham come amid ongoing military exchanges and diplomatic efforts related to the conflict involving Iran. According to reports from AFP, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said Tuesday that efforts to end the war were approaching a “critical” and “sensitive” stage, indicating continued mediation efforts.

At the same time, hostilities have continued across multiple locations. Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj as Israeli forces conducted what they described as a “wave” of airstrikes, while Israeli air defenses were activated in response to incoming missiles, AFP reported.

Regional impacts have extended beyond Iran and Israel. Saudi Arabia reported intercepting ballistic missiles targeting its eastern region, while a petrochemical facility in Jubail was struck in overnight attacks, according to a witness cited by AFP. Authorities also temporarily closed the King Fahd Bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a precaution following security alerts.

In Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, local authorities reported that a drone originating from Iran struck a residential home, killing two civilians. An AFP journalist also reported explosions near Erbil airport, which hosts personnel from the U.S.-led coalition. A security source said air defense systems intercepted missiles headed toward the U.S. consulate in Erbil.

Maritime tensions remain a central concern. Diplomatic sources told AFP that the United Nations Security Council was expected to vote on a resolution addressing Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, including demands to halt attacks on commercial vessels and ensure freedom of navigation. The latest draft does not authorize the use of force, according to the report.

Tehran has effectively restricted access to the strategic waterway following U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, contributing to increased global oil and gas prices, AFP reported.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated threats regarding potential military action, stating that Iran’s infrastructure could be severely targeted if demands related to the Strait of Hormuz were not met within a specified timeframe, according to AFP.

Iranian officials have dismissed such statements. An Iranian army spokesman described the rhetoric as “rude” and “arrogant,” saying it would not affect the country’s actions, AFP reported.

Graham’s remarks reflect the stated conditions and timeline being discussed in Washington as diplomatic efforts continue alongside ongoing military activity in the region.