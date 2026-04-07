Peshmerga Ministry Announces Death of Wounded Peshmerga After Iranian Missile Attack

In an official statement, the Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the wider population of the Kurdistan Region, while reiterating its condemnation of the attack.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday that another wounded member of the Peshmerga forces has died from injuries sustained in a recent Iranian missile attack, bringing renewed attention to the deadly incident.

According to the Ministry, the victim—identified as Waisi Akhr Saeed Sherwani—succumbed to his wounds after spending 15 days in a hospital in Erbil. Sherwani was a member of the 5th Infantry Division under the 1st Regional Command of the Peshmerga forces.

In an official statement, the Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the wider population of the Kurdistan Region, while reiterating its condemnation of the attack. “We express our deepest sympathies to the proud families of the martyrs and to all the people of Kurdistan,” the statement read. “We once again strongly condemn these unjust attacks targeting the Peshmerga forces and civilians in the Kurdistan Region.”

The incident dates back to the early hours of March 24, when two separate strikes involving six Iranian ballistic missiles targeted positions in the Soran independent administration. The attacks struck a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Regional Command, as well as a unit from the 5th Infantry Division.

Initial reports confirmed that six Peshmerga personnel were killed and 30 others wounded in the strikes. Sherwani’s death now adds to the toll, underscoring the lasting human impact of the attack.