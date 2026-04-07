Iran Says Prepared for ‘All Scenarios’ as Trump Deadline Raises Risk of Escalation

In a statement posted on X, Aref stressed that Iran has taken comprehensive measures to safeguard its national security and infrastructure amid growing threats.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Tehran is fully prepared for all possible outcomes in its standoff with the United States and Israel, as tensions surge ahead of a critical deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, Aref stressed that Iran has taken comprehensive measures to safeguard its national security and infrastructure amid growing threats.

“National security and infrastructure sustainability are the subject of our precise calculations. The government has finalized the necessary measures in detail for all scenarios. No threat is beyond our preparedness and intelligence,” he said.

His remarks come as the White House signaled that Washington’s next move remains uncertain and rests solely with the president. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told AFP that Iran had until 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight GMT) to reach an agreement or face severe consequences.

“The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States,” Leavitt said. “Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do,” she added.

Trump has issued increasingly stark warnings in recent days, threatening unprecedented military action if Tehran fails to comply with U.S. demands. He has said the United States could “decimate” Iran’s infrastructure, including key bridges and power plants, within hours, warning such strikes could push the country “back to the Stone Age.”

Ahead of the deadline, U.S. forces carried out strikes on dozens of military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, though officials said oil facilities themselves have not yet been targeted.

The situation remains highly volatile, with uncertainty surrounding whether diplomatic efforts will resume or whether the crisis will escalate further in the coming hours.