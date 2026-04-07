Missile Strike in Basra Kills Three as Child Pulled Alive from Rubble

A missile of unknown origin struck Khor Al-Zubair in Basra on April 7, 2026, killing three civilians and injuring several. A child was rescued alive. Responsibility remains unclaimed.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sudden blast shattered a residential neighborhood in Basra, leaving death, injury, and scenes of urgent rescue as emergency teams raced against time beneath the debris.

On Tuesday, at 5:45 p.m., a missile of unknown origin struck a residential area in Khor Al-Zubair, within the borders of Basra province, according to an official statement issued by the Basra Police Command.

Initial official figures confirmed that three civilians lost their lives in the attack, while several others sustained injuries.

Civil defense and emergency response teams immediately arrived at the scene and launched rescue operations. According to available information, they succeeded in pulling a child alive from beneath the rubble of a destroyed house.

Ali Al-Abadi, head of the Human Rights Organization in Basra, told Kurdistan24 that although the source of the attack remains unclear, ongoing follow-ups indicate that five people were killed and several others wounded, including children. He described the incident as a “serious humanitarian violation.”

As of the time of reporting, no official party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, media outlets affiliated with armed groups in Iraq have accused Kuwait of carrying out the strike. In response, the Kuwaiti government has not issued any official statement and has not confirmed the validity of these accusations.

With casualties mounting and responsibility still unclaimed, the strike leaves behind unanswered questions amid a deeply human tragedy.