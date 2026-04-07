PM Barzani Attends Funeral of Civilian Victims in Erbil, Condemns 'Unjustified Attack'

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday attended the funeral ceremony for two couples killed in Zargazawi village in Erbil province, as officials and residents mourned the loss of the civilians.

Speaking at a press conference, the Prime Minister extended his condolences and expressed deep sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, describing the incident as a painful tragedy for the entire Kurdistan Region.

He said that innocent civilians in the Kurdistan Region had once again come under an unjustified attack. He emphasizing that the incident has deeply saddened the public.

Barzani also conveyed condolences on behalf of Masoud Barzani and the people of Kurdistan, underscoring national solidarity in the face of such violence.

He stressed that repeated attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region lack any justification and warned that those responsible for shedding the blood of civilians—whether near or far—will ultimately face consequences.

Reaffirming the government’s stance, the prime minister said authorities remain committed to continuing on the path of the martyrs, defending the freedom and dignity of the people, and protecting the land and sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region.

To be updated...