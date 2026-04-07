Iran Tells UN Security Council That Trump's Threats Against Its Civilization Are Dangerous and Irresponsible

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's ambassador said Trump's remarks about wiping out Iranian civilization are deeply irresponsible and constitute a public declaration of intent to commit war crimes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As a midnight deadline loomed and the world braced for what might follow, Iran brought its case to the United Nations Security Council — accusing the US president of making remarks so threatening they amount to a stated intent to commit crimes against humanity.

On Tuesday, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, addressed a Security Council session convened specifically to discuss the Strait of Hormuz crisis. He said: "Today, the president of the United States has once again resorted to language that is not only profoundly irresponsible, but dangerously alarming, when he declared that 'all civilization will be gone tonight and will never come back.'"

Iravani did not stop there. "It is deeply regrettable and dangerous that, before the eyes of the international community, the president of the United States shamelessly and recklessly threatens the complete destruction of civilian infrastructure in Iran — including bridges, power stations, and energy facilities — by setting a deadline," he said. "In doing so, he openly declares his intention to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Deadline hours away, Israel on full alert

The ambassador's remarks came as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained ongoing, with Trump confirming earlier Tuesday that the two sides were in "heated negotiations" while declining to reveal their direction. Israel, meanwhile, had placed all its air defense systems on full readiness, with security officials anticipating a sharp escalation in missile fire once Trump's deadline — set to expire at 3:00 AM Erbil time — runs out. Israeli security officials assessed that Iran and its allied groups would likely target civilian and industrial areas inside Israel in response to any American military move.

The UN Security Council session, called amid one of the most dangerous moments in the region in decades, provided Tehran with a platform to frame the confrontation in the language of international law — even as the clock continued to count down.