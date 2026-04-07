Pakistan Enters War mediation with Two-Week Ceasefire Proposal dressed To Both Washington and Tehran

Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif has formally called on the United States to extend its strike authorization against Iran for two weeks, while urging Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of good faith toward a permanent settlement.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the clock runs down on Washington's latest deadline for Tehran, Pakistan has stepped forward with a new diplomatic initiative — asking both sides to pause, breathe, and allow two weeks for a lasting peace to take shape.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the initiative in a public message, revealing that diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict are advancing steadily and have the potential to produce genuine results in the near future.

Sharif put forward two central demands. First, he formally requested that President Donald Trump extend the authorization for strikes against Iran by two weeks, providing space for negotiations to reach a conclusion. Second, he called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to navigation for the same two-week period as a demonstrable gesture of good faith toward a permanent agreement.

The Pakistani prime minister framed the proposal as a bridge toward a durable settlement, urging both Washington and Tehran to take steps of sincerity that could unlock a path out of the current conflict.