Lindsey Graham Backs Trump’s Iran Strategy, Says Only a “Right Deal” will be Accepted

Lindsey Graham backs Trump’s Iran strategy, stressing a diplomatic solution is possible only if it fully protects US interests, as negotiations continue and regional tensions escalate.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As high-stakes negotiations unfold behind closed doors, a key US political figure has reaffirmed unwavering confidence in President Donald Trump’s approach to Iran, framing diplomacy as conditional and calculated rather than open-ended.

On Wednesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed full support for Trump’s strategy in managing the Iran crisis, emphasizing that the US president is fully aware of the nature of the negotiating counterparts in Tehran.

In a statement published on X, Graham said: “I have all the confidence in the world that @POTUS understands who he’s talking to in Iran and earnestly seeks a diplomatic solution.

But it has to be the right deal. President Trump – better than anyone I know – understands how to deal with the toughest of people.”

He stressed that Trump is pursuing a genuine diplomatic resolution, but only under conditions that fully safeguard the interests of the United States and its allies.

These remarks come amid intensified diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran. President Trump confirmed that the United States is engaged in “heated negotiations” with Iran but declined to disclose details regarding their direction.

“I can't tell you, because right now we're in heated negotiations,” Trump said during a phone call with Fox News anchor and senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

He also refrained from commenting on Pakistan’s request for a two-week extension of his strike authorization, stating that he was awaiting a full briefing on the proposal.

However, he offered a personal remark regarding Pakistan’s prime minister, saying: “I can say this — that I know him very well. He's a highly respected man, all over.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump had been informed of the proposal and that a response would follow.

As diplomatic efforts continue, military tensions appear to be escalating. On Tuesday, the Israeli army placed all its air defense systems on maximum readiness following a security assessment warning of a significant escalation in missile and rocket attacks.

The move comes as Trump’s final deadline approaches, set to expire at 3:00 AM Erbil time, under which Iran has been formally required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has warned that failure to reach an agreement by that deadline could result in orders to target Iran’s energy and transport infrastructure.

Israeli security officials assessed that Iran and its allied groups may respond to any US military action by targeting civilian and industrial areas inside Israel.

Between firm diplomatic messaging and rising military preparedness, the path forward remains uncertain, with Washington signaling that any agreement must meet strict conditions before it is accepted.