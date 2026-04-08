Trump Announces Two-Week Halt to Iran Strikes Amid Push for “Complete” Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Trump announces a two-week suspension of strikes on Iran, tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations based on a 10-point proposal toward a broader peace agreement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sudden shift from escalation to pause unfolded in Washington’s posture toward Tehran, as President Donald Trump declared a temporary suspension of military action, linking it directly to diplomatic momentum and regional mediation efforts.

In a statement published on his official Truth Social account, Trump said he had agreed to suspend planned bombing and attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks, following conversations with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Trump stated that the decision was conditional upon the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz,” describing the arrangement as a “double-sided ceasefire.”

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said.

He added: “This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

The US president further revealed that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, describing it as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” he said.

Trump concluded his statement by expressing confidence that a long-standing issue in the region was nearing resolution.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Long-term problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

With a two-week window now set, the announcement signals a critical juncture where military pause and diplomatic progress converge, placing the prospect of a broader agreement within immediate reach.