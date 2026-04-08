Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz for Two Weeks Amid Ceasefire Framework

Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks and halt operations, linking the move to Pakistan mediation and US acceptance of negotiation principles.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran has agreed to halt military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks.

According to his statement, the decision comes as a positive response to Pakistan’s mediation efforts and the reported acceptance by Washington of the principles underpinning negotiations.

Araghchi expressed deep appreciation, on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s persistent efforts played a key role in bringing the sides closer and advancing attempts to end the conflict in the region.

In a significant diplomatic development, the Iranian foreign minister revealed that Tehran’s decision followed US President Donald Trump’s formal acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s ten-point proposal as a basis for negotiations.

At the same time, Iran has shown readiness to engage in discussions on the United States’ fifteen-point proposal, indicating the emergence of a shared framework between both sides of the conflict.

Representing Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Araghchi outlined the conditions tied to the ceasefire, stating: “If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will suspend their defensive operations.”

Addressing global energy routes, he confirmed that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured for two weeks. However, he stressed that this process will be carried out in full coordination with Iranian armed forces and in accordance with “technical limitations” arising from the wartime situation.

The announcement positions the Strait of Hormuz reopening as both a diplomatic signal and a conditional measure, tied closely to the trajectory of ongoing negotiations.