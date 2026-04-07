PM Masrour Barzani Condemns Attack on Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra

PM Masrour Barzani condemned the attack on Kuwait’s consulate in Basra, calling it a violation of international law and urging the federal government to hold those responsible accountable.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, said in a statement on his official X account that he strongly condemned the attack on the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in the city of Basra.

He stated: “We strongly condemn the attack and blatant assault that targeted the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in the city of Basra. This act of sabotage represents a flagrant violation of international law and diplomatic conventions that require the protection of missions and the safeguarding of their security.”

PM Barzani further called on the federal government to take concrete steps, urging accountability for those responsible.

He added: “We call on the federal government to hold those involved accountable and to take serious and effective measures to put a definitive end to attacks targeting diplomatic missions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

PM Barzani’s statement underscores growing concern over the safety of diplomatic missions, urging immediate and firm measures to uphold international obligations.