Marco Rubio: American Journalist Freed from Iraqi Hizballah Captivity

Rubio announced the release of journalist Shelly Kittleson, kidnapped by Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, before a landmark Iran-US ceasefire was declared. Direct talks are confirmed for Islamabad Friday, as oil prices crashed over 17%.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that American journalist Shelly Kittleson had been freed after being kidnapped by members of Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq. In a statement posted on his official X account, Rubio extended appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, US personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and Iraqi partners for their assistance in securing her release.

"This resolution reflects the Trump Administration's steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world," Rubio said. "Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of US nationals will not be tolerated. We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible." Rubio confirmed that the US is working to support Kittleson's safe departure from Iraq.

I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq.



The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 8, 2026

Ceasefire declared, Islamabad talks confirmed

Shortly after the release, the diplomatic landscape shifted dramatically. US President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of military strikes against Iran, tied to the complete and immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi subsequently confirmed Tehran's agreement, and Israel also agreed to suspend its strikes against Iran for the same two-week period.

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios on Wednesday, that the first round of direct, face-to-face negotiations between US and Iranian delegations is set to take place on Friday in Islamabad — marking the first formal meeting between senior officials of both countries since the war began. A White House official disclosed that the ceasefire takes effect Wednesday US time, though its full activation is tied to Iran formally reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a process Washington acknowledges may take some time to relay to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps field forces.

While US Special Envoy Steve Wittkoff led diplomatic efforts throughout the conflict, sources indicate that roles may shift for the Islamabad talks. Axios reported that Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation, given his close relationship with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Jared Kushner, an adviser to Trump, is also expected to participate as a senior member of the team.

Behind the scenes, Egypt played a significant role in bridging the gap between American and Iranian positions — mirroring its role in the Gaza ceasefire — while Türkiye also contributed meaningfully to the process. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to Axios, said: "Discussions about face-to-face negotiations are underway, but nothing is final until officially announced by the president or the White House."

Oil markets record historic single-session crash

The ceasefire announcement sent shockwaves through global energy markets. On Wednesday, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil — a primary benchmark for energy markets — collapsed to $93.03 per barrel, a decline of more than 17.64% recorded around 23:30 Greenwich Mean Time. Economic analysts described the drop as one of the largest single-day declines in the history of oil markets.

Experts attributed the crash directly to the sharp reduction in risk perceived across the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz. The psychological and security pressure that had gripped energy markets throughout the conflict dissipated rapidly once Trump announced the suspension of military strikes and Iran signalled its readiness to reopen the strait to navigation.