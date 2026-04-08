White House: US Achieved all Military Objectives in Operation Epic Fury Against Iran

The White House declared a complete US victory in Operation Epic Fury, saying all military objectives against Iran were achieved and exceeded in 38 days, with the Strait of Hormuz now reopened.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Thirty-eight days after the first strikes were launched, the White House declared the war's military chapter closed — and claimed it as a complete American victory.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a formal declaration of victory on X, announcing the full success of the United States in what she named as Operation Epic Fury — the military campaign waged against Iran.

In her statement, Leavitt said: "This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation.

Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days."

Military leverage, diplomatic opening

Leavitt framed the military campaign as the engine of the diplomatic breakthrough that followed, arguing that battlefield success created the conditions for negotiation. "The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace," she said.

The press secretary also highlighted the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a signature achievement of the operation, stating that Trump had succeeded in getting the waterway reopened. She closed with a pointed message: "Never underestimate President Trump's ability to successfully advance America's interests and broker peace." Further details on the military outcomes are expected from the Secretary of War and Chairman Caine on Thursday morning.