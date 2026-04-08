Mojtaba Khamenei Commands Iranian Army and Revolutionary Guard to Stop All Attacks Immediately

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered all armed forces, including the IRGC, to immediately halt attacks against Israel and Middle Eastern states, hours after a two-week ceasefire was agreed with the US.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, according to a report by Iran's official state broadcaster IRIB, Mojtaba Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued a direct command to all of the country's armed forces to immediately cease every attack and military operation against Israel and other states in the Middle East.

The order was addressed directly to both the national army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The text of the command specified that all military activities and the firing of any projectiles or missiles toward external targets must be brought to a complete stop.

The directive came only hours after Washington and Tehran reached agreement on a two-week ceasefire — a development that the White House declared a complete US military victory and that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced as an immediate halt to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.