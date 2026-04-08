Baghdad Hails Iran-US Truce as a Golden Opportunity for Peace

Baghdad described the ceasefire as a golden opportunity to reduce tensions and consolidate peace, urging both parties to demonstrate full commitment to halting hostilities and building a post-war era grounded in non-interference.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the guns fell silent between Washington and Tehran, Baghdad was among the first to welcome the news — and among the most precise in articulating what must come next.

On Wednesday, Iraq's foreign ministry issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire declared between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Baghdad described the development as a positive turning point and a golden opportunity to reduce tensions and consolidate peace across the region.

The ministry emphasized that Iraq supports, in every form, all regional and international efforts that contribute to overcoming the crisis and advancing the language of diplomacy and dialogue. It stressed that both parties to the conflict must demonstrate their full commitment to halting the war and must distance themselves from any military escalation that could undermine this diplomatic achievement.

Iraq called for the ceasefire to be made the foundation of a serious and sustained dialogue process, asserting that only through sitting at the negotiating table can genuine solutions be found to the root causes of the conflict and fundamental trust rebuilt between the parties — in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of the region.

The foreign ministry reaffirmed that the Republic of Iraq is committed to pursuing a balanced and active diplomatic policy in support of regional and international security. It stressed that the new post-war phase must be built on the basis of "a permanent end to war, respect for the sovereignty of states, preservation of good neighbourly relations, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries."