Israeli media: Iran-US Ceasefire was Fully Coordinated with Tel Aviv

A senior Israeli diplomatic source says Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without securing any of its prior demands, describing the ceasefire as a sign of Iran's unconditional retreat under sustained military pressure.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was not sprung on Israel — it was built with it, according to a senior Israeli diplomatic source who offered one of the sharpest assessments yet of what the truce actually means for Iran.

On Wednesday, a senior Israeli diplomatic source told i24NEWS that the announcement of the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran was carried out in full and advance coordination with Tel Aviv. The source characterized the agreement as a sign of Tehran's retreat from all of its prior conditions for ending the war.

The Israeli official stated that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to navigation without any of its previous demands being met. Tehran had earlier called for a permanent end to the war, financial compensation, and the lifting of sanctions — none of which, the source said, had been granted before Iran accepted the ceasefire.

Three core demands for the coming negotiations

The source also disclosed that senior Trump administration officials had clearly reassured Israel that during the two weeks of forthcoming negotiations, the United States would press firmly for three primary conditions: the removal of nuclear materials from Iranian territory, the halt of uranium enrichment, and the elimination of Iran's ballistic missile threat. These points were described as shared strategic objectives of both the United States and Israel.

The Israeli diplomatic source attributed Tehran's shift directly to the relentless strikes against Iranian infrastructure. "Iran was forced to retreat under the pressure of the continuous strikes carried out against Iranian infrastructure," the source said, singling out the strikes of the past several days as the primary factor in breaking Tehran's resolve.