Popular Mobilization Forces Reports 350 Casualties From US-Israeli Strikes

Popular Mobilization Forces reported 80 killed and 270 wounded in 145 US-Israeli strikes on Iraq between Feb. 28 and April 8. Iran threatened to boycott Islamabad talks unless strikes on Lebanon cease, as Israel reported dismantling 4,300+ Hezbollah positions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The human cost of the US-Israeli military campaign across the region came into sharper focus on Friday, as Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) released an official statement detailing the losses its forces have sustained since the outbreak of hostilities — losses that span nearly six weeks and hundreds of strikes on Iraqi soil.

According to a formal statement from the Popular Mobilization Forces general command, 145 strikes described as "Israeli-American" were carried out against various locations across Iraq between Feb. 28 and April 8. In that period, 80 Popular Mobilization Forces fighters were killed and nearly 270 others were wounded — bringing the total number of casualties to approximately 350.

The statement specified that these figures reflect strikes against the group's bases and installations inside Iraq over the course of 39 days of conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military released its own accounting of the campaign in Lebanon. Since hostilities began on March 2, Israel said it has dismantled and destroyed more than 4,300 separate Hezbollah positions and installations across Lebanese territory, with five divisions remaining actively engaged in targeted ground operations in the south.

Divisions 162 and 36 accounted for the destruction of more than 2,700 military infrastructure sites and the seizure of over 250 weapons, including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, light arms, and improvised explosive devices. Divisions 91, 98, and 146 neutralized more than 1,500 additional Hezbollah positions and captured over 1,000 further weapons and pieces of military equipment.

Lebanon's health minister said the latest wave of strikes killed 203 people and wounded nearly 1,000 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Friday that military operations in Lebanon would continue. He said ending the war depended on three objectives: securing the northern border areas, dismantling Hezbollah's weapons arsenal, and reaching a peace agreement. Analysts warn that Israel's refusal to halt operations risks unraveling the US-Iran ceasefire and closing off any path to broader regional peace.

At the center of the diplomatic impasse is a fundamental disagreement over the scope of the ceasefire itself. Iran and Pakistan maintain the agreement between Washington and Tehran covers Lebanon. The US and Israel insist it applies only to the two primary parties.

On the third day of the ceasefire, Iran's Fars News Agency cited an informed source as reporting that Tehran had notified the Pakistani side it does not intend to participate in the Islamabad negotiations — not until a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon is achieved.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a further warning Friday: if strikes on Lebanon and Hezbollah continue, Tehran will respond with force.

The announcement came as conditions on the ground in Lebanon continued to worsen — a reminder of how tightly the fate of diplomacy in Islamabad is tied to a battlefield unfolding hundreds of kilometers away.