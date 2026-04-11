Trump Says US “Clearing” Strait of Hormuz as Iran Talks Begin in Pakistan

Naval movements and bold rhetoric underscore fragile diplomacy amid global energy concerns

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has begun “clearing out” the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, as negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the Middle East war got underway in Pakistan.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the move as a global service, saying Washington was acting “as a favor” to major economies including China, Japan, and France, which he claimed lacked the “courage or will” to undertake such an operation themselves.

The narrow waterway, which carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil, has been effectively obstructed by Tehran since late February following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel.

US media reports indicated that several American naval vessels had transited the strait earlier on Saturday in an operation reportedly not coordinated with Iran, though a senior Iranian military official denied the claim in remarks carried by state television.

Trump maintained that Iran was suffering heavy losses in the conflict, asserting that much of its naval and air capabilities, as well as missile and drone infrastructure, had been severely degraded.

Despite the statements, he acknowledged that Iranian naval mines continue to pose a residual threat to shipping in the region.

“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines,” Trump wrote, downplaying the risk while emphasizing ongoing US efforts to secure the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran’s southern coast, is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Its disruption has sent shockwaves through international markets and raised concerns among major oil importers, particularly in Asia and Europe.

The developments come as senior US and Iranian officials launched talks in Islamabad on Saturday, according to Iranian media, marking a renewed diplomatic push to end a conflict that has destabilized the region and strained the global economy.

The negotiations follow a fragile ceasefire agreement earlier this week, which reportedly included provisions to reopen the strait.

In the same post, Trump claimed that empty oil tankers from multiple countries were heading toward the United States to load crude, suggesting a potential shift in global energy flows, though he did not provide further details.

The combination of military posturing and diplomatic engagement reflects a high-stakes moment in the crisis, with the security of one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors hanging in the balance.