Iran's Qaani Reaffirms Unity While Iran Reports Multi-Province Arrests

Amid coordinated security operations across Iran, IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani declared the Resistance Front stronger than ever, while Iran's authorities reported the arrest of 50 individuals in 16 provinces in what state media described as an intelligence-linked network crackdown.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian officials have announced a series of coordinated security operations across multiple provinces alongside a renewed public statement by Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, asserting that the “Resistance Front” is stronger than at any previous time, according to posts and statements carried on official-linked platforms and state-affiliated media outlets on Sunday.

In a statement published on his personal account on the social media platform X, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said the “Resistance Front is united, strong, and unparalleled,” adding that efforts to apply pressure on it would not weaken its position. “The Resistance Front is now stronger than at any other time,” Qaani wrote, further stating that “whenever more pressure is applied to it, it becomes stronger and more resilient,” according to the post.

Qaani also said, in reference to Israel, that it “thinks that by putting pressure on the Resistance Front and innocent people, it can weaken this front and compel it to surrender,” before reiterating that the network remains, in his words, “stronger than at any other time.” His remarks were published on Sunday, on his verified personal page on X.

The statement also referenced broader regional dynamics, including the characterization of the “Resistance Front” as a coordinated political and military alignment. Qaani’s remarks followed earlier developments reported in Iranian state-aligned outlets describing an escalation in regional hostilities since late February.

According to those reports, on Feb. 28, the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iranian territory. The same accounts state that, within days of those events, armed groups including the Houthis, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iraqi factions entered the conflict, expanding the scope of the confrontation across multiple theaters. The reporting did not provide independent verification of the military claims.

The background accounts also referenced continuing hostilities involving Lebanon and Israel, noting that a ceasefire was expected to be reached this week aimed at halting Israeli strikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon. The reports further stated that, since April 2, more than 1,900 people had been killed and over 6,300 injured in Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah positions and locations across Lebanon. These figures were not independently verified in the statements provided.

In a separate development on Sunday, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, cited by Fars News Agency, announced the arrest of 50 individuals across 16 provinces in what it described as an operation against an intelligence-linked network.

According to the statement carried by Fars News Agency, the arrests followed “public reports and the reporting of suspicious cases to the 110 Police Emergency Center,” combined with intelligence monitoring and coordinated operational activity. Authorities said the operation resulted in the identification and dismantling of what they described as “a new network of mercenaries who sold themselves out to the enemy.”

The statement added that the detainees were part of what it described as an “enemy intelligence organization” network operating across multiple provinces. It said integrated and coordinated police operations led to what it characterized as a “severe blow” to the network.

Fars News Agency reported that this latest operation followed a similar campaign five days earlier, during which authorities said a network operating across 25 provinces was identified and 85 individuals were arrested. The latest arrests, according to the same report, bring the total number of detained individuals in the recent series of operations to more than 130.

The Law Enforcement Command statement, as carried by Fars News Agency, alleged that those arrested had cooperated with what it described as an “American-Zionist enemy” by collecting and transmitting sensitive information. The report stated that this included the locations of public service infrastructure, security checkpoints, deployment positions of security forces, and mobile or fixed sites allegedly relevant to missile targeting operations.

The same statement further claimed that specialized and electronic equipment, including Starlink devices, alongside weapons and ammunition, were seized during the operations. No independent verification of the claims was provided in the report.

The arrests were presented by Iranian authorities as part of an ongoing series of internal security operations targeting alleged intelligence activity across the country, with officials stating that investigations and coordinated actions were continuing in multiple provinces.

Together, the statements by Quds Force leadership and the Law Enforcement Command reflect parallel developments in Iran’s external messaging and internal security posture, as reported by state-affiliated and official media sources on Sunday.

Iranian officials said both the regional situation and domestic security operations remain under close monitoring as further measures are expected to continue in response to ongoing threats, according to the same reporting channels.