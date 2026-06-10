Hegseth Says U.S. Will Strike Iran 'Hard' as Trump Escalates Pressure

Speaking during a visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Hegseth met with U.S. service members for a morning physical training session and held discussions with mission leaders about military readiness at the installation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that the United States would strike Iran "hard" and target "key facilities," reinforcing President Donald Trump's warning that further military action is imminent.

Speaking during a visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Hegseth met with U.S. service members for a morning physical training session and held discussions with mission leaders about military readiness at the installation.

His remarks came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States would launch fresh attacks on Iran, accusing Tehran of delaying peace negotiations and "playing us for suckers."

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said the two sides had come close to reaching an agreement but claimed Iranian negotiators were intentionally stalling. "We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers," he said.

The latest exchange of threats follows a fresh round of hostilities after Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter, an incident that further strained a ceasefire that has been in place since April. The United States said its strikes on Tuesday were carried out in retaliation for the attack, while the helicopter's two crew members were successfully rescued.

Trump also indicated that additional military options remain under consideration, including potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants. When asked about reports of such plans, he declined to provide details but said, "I am not going to say that to you. But I can do that."

The developments underscore the growing uncertainty surrounding efforts to secure a lasting agreement between the United States and Iran, as both sides continue to exchange military actions and sharp rhetoric.