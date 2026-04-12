IRGC Claims Full Control of Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions with U.S.

The Guards issued a stark warning, stating that “the enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move,” underscoring rising tensions in one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its forces have full control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe consequences if adversaries take hostile action, following a major escalation ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted in Persian on X, the IRGC naval command said all maritime traffic through the vital shipping corridor is under the supervision of Iranian armed forces. “All traffic is under the full control of the armed forces,” the statement read, accompanied by video footage appearing to show vessels targeted in crosshairs.

The Guards issued a stark warning, stating that “the enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move,” underscoring rising tensions in one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

The statement came shortly after Trump ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that significantly heightens the risk of confrontation in the region.

The escalation follows the collapse of high-level negotiations between Washington and Tehran held in Islamabad, Pakistan. The talks, which lasted 21 hours, ended without a breakthrough, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who said Iran rejected what the United States described as its “final and best offer.”

Despite the deadlock, Trump said the negotiations had gone “very good” overall, noting that “most points were agreed to,” but acknowledged that Iran remained unwilling to compromise on key aspects of its nuclear program.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz—through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes—remained a central sticking point in the negotiations. Tehran has pushed for greater authority over the waterway, while Washington has insisted on maintaining free and open navigation.

The failure to secure a deal, combined with the announcement of a U.S. blockade and Iran’s assertion of full control over the strait, marks a sharp escalation in tensions, raising concerns over regional stability and the future of U.S.-Iran relations.