Saudi Arabia Summons Iraqi Ambassador Over Alleged Cross-Border Attacks

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns and denounces attacks originating from Iraqi territory against the kingdom and the Gulf states,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, alongside an image of the Iraqi envoy meeting with a Saudi official.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia has summoned Iraq’s ambassador to issue a formal complaint over alleged attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting the kingdom and other Gulf states, according to state media reports on Sunday.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns and denounces attacks originating from Iraqi territory against the kingdom and the Gulf states,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, alongside an image of the Iraqi envoy meeting with a Saudi official.

The move marks one of the first official accusations in the region suggesting that recent attacks amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel may have originated from Iraq.

The diplomatic protest follows a similar complaint lodged by Washington in recent days, signaling growing international concern over Iraq’s role in the broader regional conflict.

Iraq has been increasingly drawn into the confrontation, with repeated strikes targeting U.S. interests—particularly the embassy in Baghdad—as well as positions linked to pro-Iranian armed groups operating within the country.

During the recent hostilities, Iran-aligned factions in Iraq claimed responsibility for near-daily attacks on what they described as “enemy bases” both domestically and across the region. However, the groups announced on Wednesday that they would suspend operations following the declaration of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The situation underscores mounting pressure on Baghdad to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for regional attacks, as tensions remain high despite the fragile truce.