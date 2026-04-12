U.S., Iraq Discuss Security Cooperation After Drone Ambush on Diplomats in Baghdad

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, the embassy confirmed that the U.S.-Iraq High Joint Coordination Committee convened for the fifth time to address security challenges, including measures to protect U.S. diplomatic facilities and staff in Iraq.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said Sunday that senior American and Iraqi officials have held fresh talks aimed at strengthening cooperation to prevent attacks on diplomatic personnel, following a recent drone ambush near Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, the embassy confirmed that the U.S.-Iraq High Joint Coordination Committee convened for the fifth time to address security challenges, including measures to protect U.S. diplomatic facilities and staff in Iraq.

The embassy welcomed what it described as the Government of Iraq’s commitment to investigate the April 8 incident and hold those responsible accountable, adding that it is awaiting the results of the inquiry.

The meeting comes days after a drone ambush targeted U.S. diplomats near Baghdad International Airport. Three drones were involved in the attack, crashing near a diplomatic support center within the airport grounds.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and its associated facilities have been repeatedly targeted by drone and rocket attacks since early 2026, primarily linked to a broader regional conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

These attacks are often claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of pro-Iranian militias. The group cited a "joint offensive" by the U.S. and Israel against Iran as the motivation for the strikes.