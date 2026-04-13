UKMTO Warns of Sweeping Maritime Restrictions as US-Enforced Blockade of Iran Comes into Effect

The advisory stated that the measures apply to vessels of all nationalities engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities, with further operational details expected to be issued through official Notices to Mariners.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday issued a detailed advisory warning mariners of sweeping maritime access restrictions affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, following the enforcement of a U.S.-led naval blockade.

According to the UKMTO Operations Centre, the restrictions came into force at 1400 UTC on Monday, impacting all Iranian ports and coastal infrastructure along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The advisory stated that the measures apply to vessels of all nationalities engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities, with further operational details expected to be issued through official Notices to Mariners.

The warning follows a sharp escalation in tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces would destroy any Iranian “fast attack ships” approaching the blockade, which was imposed after failed negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad.

The blockade, enforced by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), targets Iran’s maritime trade and energy exports, aiming to restrict oil revenues while maintaining navigation routes for vessels traveling to non-Iranian ports.

Despite the sweeping restrictions, UKMTO noted that transit through the Strait of Hormuz to destinations outside Iran remains open. However, vessels may encounter increased military presence, communications directives, or inspection procedures during passage.

The advisory added that neutral vessels currently docked at Iranian ports have been granted a limited grace period to depart, with specific timelines to be clarified in upcoming maritime notices.

UKMTO further warned that the restrictions extend across the entire Iranian coastline, including key energy infrastructure, and urged mariners to remain vigilant. Ships operating in the region are advised to maintain heightened situational awareness, ensure maximum bridge readiness, and exercise caution in communications.

The latest developments mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, with the blockade already sending shockwaves through global energy markets and raising concerns over the stability of one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors.