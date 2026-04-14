$270 Billion and Counting: Iran Reveals War's Toll as Delegations Head Back to the Table

Iran's government has put preliminary war damage at $270 billion; US-Iran talks are set to resume in Islamabad before the April 21 ceasefire deadline, per four diplomatic sources.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The financial toll of Iran's ongoing war has reached $270 billion, according to Tehran's government spokesperson — a staggering preliminary figure disclosed Tuesday as diplomatic sources confirmed that US and Iranian delegations are preparing to return to Islamabad for a fresh round of peace talks before the ceasefire deadline runs out.

Tehran puts a number on the destruction

Speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatima Mohajerani announced that early assessments of losses sustained in the current conflict have reached $270 billion. She was careful to stress that the figure is not final and may be revised as evaluations continue.

Mohajerani also noted that the question of war reparations is one of the central issues on the agenda for her country's negotiating team — a point that had already been raised in previous rounds of talks held in Islamabad.

Diplomats prepare for a second round

Four sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that American and Iranian negotiating delegations are expected to return to the Pakistani capital by the end of this week. The announcement comes after the first round of discussions — a grueling 21-hour session between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf — ended without an agreement.

Pakistan, which has offered to host further rounds before the two-week ceasefire expires on April 21, has framed this effort as part of a sustained diplomatic process. Pakistani officials have underscored that last week's lack of breakthrough does not signal the collapse of negotiations.

With the ceasefire deadline fast approaching, both sides face mounting pressure to translate talks into tangible progress. The return to Islamabad represents the next critical test of whether diplomacy can hold — and whether the $270 billion in damage Iranians are already counting can be addressed before the cost of conflict climbs even higher.