Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases

Iran allegedly used a Chinese-built satellite to monitor and target US bases in the Middle East, according to an FT report based on leaked documents, though Reuters could not verify the claims

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 and used it to target US military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, according to a report published Wednesday by Reuters and The Financial Times (FT).

The Financial Times reported that the TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was obtained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force after it entered orbit from China, citing leaked Iranian military documents.

According to the report, Iranian military commanders used the satellite to monitor major US military sites. The newspaper cited time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery, and orbital analysis showing that images were captured in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations.

As part of the arrangement, the IRGC was granted access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based provider of satellite control and data services with a network extending across Asia, Latin America, and other regions.

The satellite reportedly captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14, and 15. On March 14, US President Donald Trump confirmed that US planes at the base had been hit.

The report further stated that the satellite monitored the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, as well as locations near the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, around the time of IRGC-claimed attacks on facilities in those areas.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report.

The White House, CIA, and Pentagon, along with China’s foreign affairs ministry, defense ministry, and its embassy in Washington, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Earth Eye Co and Emposat also did not respond to Reuters inquiries.

The Financial Times reported that the White House did not comment on the relationship between Emposat and the IRGC. However, a spokesperson referred to remarks made by President Trump on the weekend, when he warned that China would face “big problems” if it provided Iran with air defense systems.

Responding to the report, the Chinese embassy in Washington told the newspaper: “We firmly oppose relevant parties spreading speculative and insinuating disinformation against China.”

The developments highlight growing concerns over the use of satellite technology in regional conflicts and its potential role in targeting military infrastructure.