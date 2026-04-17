Kurdistan Region President, Syrian President Discuss Regional Cooperation, Kurdish Issue

Kurdistan Region President expressed appreciation for Damascus’ efforts to resolve the conflict and reach an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency on Friday.

The talks focused on strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Syria, particularly in economic and trade cooperation. Both sides also reviewed the latest regional developments and the broader implications of ongoing conflicts, emphasizing the need for coordination to safeguard peace and stability.

The situation in Syria was another key topic, with discussions addressing the conditions of Kurds and other communities across the country. Kurdistan Region President expressed appreciation for Damascus’ efforts to resolve the conflict and reach an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

In turn, President al-Sharaa thanked Barzani and the Kurdistan Region leadership for their role in supporting peace initiatives and helping address regional challenges.

The meeting also covered additional issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an annual high-level gathering of global leaders, diplomats, and academics hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This year’s edition, held from April 17 to April 19, is taking place under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”