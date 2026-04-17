Trump administration expands visa restrictions targeting individuals linked to “U.S. adversaries”

New policy broadens entry bans across the Western Hemisphere as immigration tools become a foreign policy lever

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Trump administration expanded visa restrictions targeting individuals linked to U.S. adversaries, using immigration policy as a tool to counter geopolitical rivals and assert influence in the Western Hemisphere, according to Time's report.

The Trump administration has announced a significant expansion of visa restrictions aimed at individuals accused of working on behalf of U.S. adversaries to undermine American interests, particularly in the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. State Department stated that it has already taken action against 26 individuals under the expanded policy, although their identities and specific activities have not been disclosed. The restrictions typically make both the targeted individuals and their immediate family members ineligible to enter the United States.

According to the department, activities that could trigger such restrictions include enabling rival powers to gain control over strategic assets, destabilizing regional security, undermining U.S. economic interests, and conducting influence operations that threaten the sovereignty of nations in the region.

The move reflects President Donald Trump’s broader effort to reassert U.S. dominance in the Americas, framed by what he has referred to as a modern version of the Monroe Doctrine. Trump has increasingly emphasized this approach amid growing influence from China in Latin America.

The administration has cited this doctrine in justifying recent actions, including efforts to remove Nicolás Maduro from power earlier this year. U.S. forces have also continued operations targeting suspected drug-trafficking networks, which officials have linked to broader “narco-terrorism” concerns.

The visa policy expansion is grounded in the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the Secretary of State to deny entry to foreign nationals whose presence could have serious adverse foreign policy consequences.

Since returning to the office, Trump has used immigration policy as both a domestic and international tool. Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, the administration has revoked the legal status of several Iranian nationals accused of having ties to the government in Tehran.

The policy has also been applied to high-profile figures. In July, the administration revoked visas for Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and associates, accusing them of pursuing politically motivated actions against Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Similarly, in September, Washington announced plans to revoke the visa of Gustavo Petro following his criticism of U.S. policy and calls for American troops to resist orders related to the Gaza conflict. Petro later stated his visa had been temporarily reinstated through the end of his term.

The administration has also broadened entry restrictions more widely. Nationals from dozens of countries, as well as individuals traveling on Palestinian Authority documents, have faced partial or full travel bans. Earlier this year, visa processing was paused for citizens of 75 countries considered at higher risk of relying on public benefits.

In addition, thousands of student visas have been revoked over alleged violations, including overstays and participation in activities the administration characterizes as support for extremism. Critics argue that some measures have targeted political expression, including involvement in pro-Palestinian protests.

The expanded policy underscores how immigration enforcement has become a central instrument in the administration’s broader geopolitical strategy, linking border control with efforts to counter global rivals and influence regional dynamics.