Trump Declares Hormuz Open While Maintaining Iran Blockade Amid Ongoing Talks

Trump said the Hormuz Strait is open for global shipping but confirmed the US blockade on Iran remains, as tanker movements and Iranian statements signal shifting dynamics amid ongoing talks.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open for global shipping while confirming that the naval blockade targeting Iran remains fully in place, underscoring a dual-track strategy of pressure and negotiation.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said: “THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

Blockade remains despite opening

Trump’s statement makes clear that while international shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz are operational, restrictions specifically targeting Iran will continue until a final agreement between Washington and Tehran is completed.

He emphasized that negotiations are already at an advanced stage, suggesting that most points of the agreement have been settled and that the process could conclude quickly.

The announcement follows a statement by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who declared that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the decision was linked to the ceasefire in Lebanon, stating that passage for all commercial vessels had been reopened along coordinated maritime routes.

Tankers test the blockade

The situation on the ground has already reflected this shift.

According to maritime tracking data, three Iranian oil tankers — Deep Sea, Sonia I, and Diona — exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, carrying a combined five million barrels of crude oil.

The vessels had loaded their cargo at Kharg Island between April 2 and April 9 and crossed the strait despite US sanctions, marking a significant development since the blockade was imposed.

Additional movements were also recorded, including container ships and cargo vessels navigating the strait in both directions, highlighting the evolving dynamics of enforcement and passage.

The combination of Trump’s statement, Iran’s declaration, and confirmed tanker movements reflects a rapidly changing situation in one of the region’s most strategic waterways.

As negotiations continue, the status of the Strait of Hormuz remains central to both the diplomatic process and the broader balance between pressure and de-escalation.