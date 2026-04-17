Trump Declares ‘Great Day for the World’ as Iran Commits to Never Close Hormuz Again

Donald Trump said Iran is removing sea mines and pledged never to close the Strait of Hormuz again, declaring the crisis over while praising regional allies and rejecting NATO involvement.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that Iran, with assistance from the United States, has removed or is in the process of removing all sea mines, declaring a major de-escalation in tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

In a series of statements posted on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described the moment as “a great and brilliant day for the world,” signaling what he portrayed as a breakthrough in the ongoing standoff.

Hormuz crisis and military developments

Trump confirmed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had effectively come to an end, emphasizing that maritime navigation is no longer under immediate threat.

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” he stated.

In a further development, Trump said Iran has made a long-term commitment regarding the strategic waterway.

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world!” he said.

He also underscored the role of US military operations, adding: “The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers — No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

Position on Lebanon and regional security

Addressing regional implications, Trump stressed that the agreement with Iran is not connected to Lebanon.

“This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon,” he said, adding that Washington would separately engage with Beirut and address “the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.”

He further declared that Israel would no longer carry out strikes in Lebanon, stating: “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

In a separate statement, he reiterated: “Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!”

NATO and international reactions

Trump also revealed that he had received a call from NATO offering assistance following developments in Hormuz, but rejected the proposal.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil,” he said, describing the alliance as “a Paper Tiger.”

Praise for regional and international partners

The US president extended thanks to several regional allies for their role in the developments.

“Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help!” he said.

He also praised Pakistan’s leadership, stating: “Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!!”

A declared turning point

Trump framed the developments as a decisive moment in global stability, repeatedly emphasizing the scale of the breakthrough and the speed of progress.

“A great and brilliant day for the world!” he concluded.