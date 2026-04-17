Netanyahu Says Israel Agreed to Lebanon Ceasefire at Trump’s Request

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel agreed to a temporary Lebanon ceasefire at Donald Trump’s request, claiming major blows to Hezbollah as rare direct talks with Lebanon begin.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon at the request of US President Donald Trump, following what he described as significant military gains along the northern front.

In a video address on Friday, Netanyahu outlined the latest military and political developments, stating that Israel has achieved what he called a “historic accomplishment” in the north.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces had destroyed nearly 90% of Hezbollah’s missile stockpiles, which he noted had been built over years under Hassan Nasrallah.

“We have eliminated nearly 90% of Hezbollah’s missile stockpiles,” he said, adding that the killing of Nasrallah and thousands of Hezbollah fighters, alongside what he described as “pager operations,” has reduced the group to “a shadow” of its former self.

He also announced the establishment of a new security belt along Israel’s northern border, stretching from Rosh Hanikra to Mount Hermon, the Golan Heights, and reaching the Yarmouk River.

“They wanted to surround us with a ring of fire, but we surrounded ourselves with a ring of security,” Netanyahu said.

Ceasefire at US request

The Israeli prime minister confirmed that Israel formally agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon following a direct request from Trump.

“At the request of my friend Donald Trump, President of the United States, who together with us reshaped the Middle East, we agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow for a joint political and military solution with the Lebanese government,” he said.

Netanyahu noted that this marks the first time in 43 years that Israeli representatives are engaging in direct talks with representatives of the Lebanese state.

Path toward negotiations

Despite the ceasefire, Netanyahu cautioned that the road ahead remains long.

“The path to peace is still long, but we have begun. We hold a weapon in one hand and extend the other for peace,” he said.

He reiterated that Israel’s ultimate objective is the disarmament of Hezbollah and the restoration of security for residents in northern Israel, while warning that threats from missiles and drones still persist and are being addressed.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said negotiations with Israel have reached a “sensitive and decisive stage,” emphasizing the need for national unity as talks advance.

Aoun outlined plans for a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from southern territories, the return of detainees, and the resolution of border disputes. He also stressed that the Lebanese army is prepared to take full control of border areas and ensure that only state security forces operate within the country.

The two sides agreed to a 10-day ceasefire at midnight on Thursday, April 16, following a rare meeting in Washington earlier in the week — the first such talks in 34 years — attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US President Donald Trump has expressed support for Lebanon’s stability and is preparing to host what he described as a historic meeting between the Lebanese president and the Israeli prime minister.

As ceasefire efforts take hold, Netanyahu’s announcement underscores a shifting dynamic in the conflict, where military escalation is now giving way — at least temporarily — to direct political engagement.