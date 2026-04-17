PM Masrour Barzani, US Interior Secretary Discuss Energy Cooperation

Masrour Barzani held a phone call with US Secretary Doug Burgum on energy cooperation, US investment, and regional security, stressing protection for Kurdistan Region energy infrastructure and expanding bilateral ties.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a high-level exchange reflecting deepening ties, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, centering on energy cooperation, investment, and regional security dynamics.

On Friday, in video call, Prime Minister Barzani and Secretary Burgum—who serves as Chair of the White House National Energy Council—reviewed avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

According to an official statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both sides placed particular emphasis on advancing cooperation in the energy sector and increasing the role of US companies in supporting the Kurdistan Region’s energy industry.

They discussed the region’s energy outlook, highlighting what they described as significant potential for future collaboration in oil and gas development, as well as related infrastructure.

In a post on his official X account, Prime Minister Barzani said: “I spoke with @SecretaryBurgum about Kurdistan Region’s energy outlook and the role of US companies in the industry. There is great potential for collaboration. I reiterated the need for more protection from attacks and welcomed the opportunity to discuss our economic partnership.”

I spoke with @SecretaryBurgum about Kurdistan Region’s energy outlook and the role of US companies in the industry. There is great potential for collaboration. I reiterated the need for more protection from attacks and welcomed the opportunity to discuss our economic partnership. pic.twitter.com/HN084x4Twe — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 17, 2026

Security concerns and infrastructure protection

During the call, Prime Minister Barzani underlined the importance of protecting the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure, stressing the need for stronger safeguards against ongoing attacks targeting the region.

He reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s gratitude for continued US support and emphasized the need for further assistance in protecting energy infrastructure and oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region from terrorist attacks.

The two sides also exchanged views on the security and economic situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, particularly in light of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

From his part, Secretary Burgum expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Barzani’s leadership and collaboration on energy matters.

Prime Minister Barzani also stressed that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to peace and prosperity across the Middle East.

The discussion comes as the Kurdistan Region continues efforts to deepen economic ties with international partners, particularly in the energy sector, as part of its broader development strategy.

The call underscores ongoing engagement between Erbil and Washington, as both sides seek to expand energy cooperation while addressing security challenges facing the region.



Updated on Apr. 17, 2026, at 7:36 pm.