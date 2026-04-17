Drone And Missile Strike Hits Displacement Camp in Erbil, Casualties Reported

A drone and missile strike hit a displacement camp near Erbil, killing three PDKI members and civilians, including a child, with several others injured.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A coordinated drone and missile attack struck a displacement camp for families from Eastern Kurdistan (Western Iran), near Erbil, leaving multiple casualties, including members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and civilians.

On Friday, the camp—located on the border of Erbil province—came under simultaneous missile and drone bombardment, targeting what has been described as a civilian settlement.

According to Kurdistan24’s correspondent, three members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) were killed in the attack, which directly hit the camp housing displaced families.

Among the victims was a child, Shahin Azarbarzin, who lost his life during the strike. His father, Nader Azarbarzin, was seriously injured and transferred to medical centers due to the severity of his wounds.

In the same attack, two young women, Neda Miri and Samira Allayari, were also killed. Several other residents of the camp, including women and children, sustained injuries.

Conflicting details from camp administration

Separately, Ismail Arjomandi, head of the Jezhnikan camp, told Kurdistan24 that one person was killed and two others were injured in a drone strike on the camp. He said the victims had gone to their home inside the camp at the time of the attack.

The Jezhnikan camp, which according to its administration houses civilians, had been evacuated for two months following previous missile attacks.

According to available information, this marks the first drone attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting the Jezhnikan camp, following earlier missile strikes in the area.

The attack underscores ongoing security risks facing civilian areas, as displacement camps remain vulnerable amid continued drone and missile strikes.