CENTCOM Says 10,000 US Troops Enforcing Naval Blockade on Iran

CENTCOM said over 10,000 US troops are enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, as Trump announced Iran removed sea mines and pledged not to close the Strait of Hormuz.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - More than 10,000 US troops are actively enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to a statement from US Central Command, marking a significant military deployment amid ongoing regional developments.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that forces from the US Navy, Marines, and Air Force are participating in the operation, describing it as a “strict naval blockade” targeting vessels attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports.

In a post published on X, CENTCOM stated: “Over 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen are enforcing the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas.”

The statement accompanied an image showing an F/A-18E Super Hornet taxiing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), sailing alongside the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) on April 16.

Military deployment amid Hormuz developments

The deployment comes amid developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, following statements by US President Donald Trump indicating a de-escalation in tensions.

Trump announced that Iran, with assistance from the United States, has removed or is in the process of removing all sea mines in the waterway, describing the moment as “a great and brilliant day for the world.”

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” he said.

He further stated: “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world!”

Trump also emphasized that the situation in the strategic waterway had effectively come to an end, indicating that maritime navigation is no longer under immediate threat.

In his remarks, Trump stressed that the agreement with Iran is not connected to Lebanon, saying: “This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon,” while noting that Washington would address the situation with Beirut separately.

He added that Israel would no longer carry out strikes in Lebanon, stating: “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

Trump also revealed that NATO had offered assistance following the developments, but said he declined the proposal.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil,” he said.

The US president expressed appreciation for several regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Pakistan, praising their role in recent developments.

The CENTCOM announcement underscores the continued presence of US forces in the region, even as officials describe a reduction in immediate tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

The large-scale deployment highlights a sustained US military posture in the region, as naval operations continue alongside political statements pointing to a broader de-escalation.