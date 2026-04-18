Kurdistan PM Barzani Condemns Deadly Attacks, Appeals for International Protection

PM Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the current conflict engulfing the wider region. He characterized the continued strikes over the past few days as an attempt to undermine the ceasefire and inflict further damage on the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned a recent wave of attacks on the region that has martyred five people and injured a large number of others, despite an active ceasefire and ongoing negotiations.

In a statement released on Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the current conflict engulfing the wider region. He characterized the continued strikes over the past few days as an attempt to undermine the ceasefire and inflict further damage on the region.

"Although we have not been part of the conflict, we continue to come under attack. Despite the ceasefire and ongoing peace talks, these attacks have killed at least five people and injured many more, in an effort to undermine the ceasefire and further harm our region," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Barzani formally urged the federal government to implement practical measures to stop the assaults.

"We reiterate our call on the federal government to take practical measures to end these attacks," the Kurdistan Premier emphasized.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister appealed to international partners to provide the necessary means to protect Kurdish citizens and the region's energy infrastructure from the persistent threats.

"We urge our international partners to provide the equipment necessary to protect Kurdistan from these ongoing threats, including our civilian and energy infrastructure," PM Barzani's statement read.

We strongly condemn the ongoing drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region over the last several days. Although we have not been part of the conflict, we continue to come under attack.



Despite the ceasefire and ongoing peace talks, these attacks have killed at least five people… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 18, 2026

Full text of the statement from the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani:

We strongly condemn the ongoing drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region over the last several days. Although we have not been part of the conflict, we continue to come under attack. Despite the ceasefire and ongoing peace talks, these attacks have killed at least five people and injured many more, in an effort to undermine the ceasefire and further harm our region. We reiterate our call on the federal government to take practical measures to end these attacks, and we urge our international partners to provide the equipment necessary to protect Kurdistan from these ongoing threats, including our civilian and energy infrastructure. Masrour Barzani

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government

2026/4/18

This article was updated on Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, at 12:48pm.