China Warns Against Escalation After US Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship in Hormuz

China criticized the US seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in Hormuz, urging restraint and continued ceasefire negotiations amid rising maritime tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - China expressed concern Monday after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for restraint and renewed focus on diplomacy amid rising tensions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the incident as a “forced interception” and urged all parties to act responsibly in line with the ceasefire agreement.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is sensitive and complicated,” Guo said during a regular press briefing on Monday. He added that those involved should avoid further escalation and “create the necessary conditions for normal transit through the strait to resume.”

The US said earlier it had fired on and seized the vessel after it attempted to breach the blockade of Iranian ports currently being enforced in the region.

Iran’s military said the ship had been traveling from China and condemned the action as “armed piracy by the U.S. military,” warning of retaliation.

Beijing also called on all sides to sustain diplomatic efforts, urging them to “continue to maintain the momentum of the ceasefire and negotiations.”

“Now that a window for peace has opened, favourable conditions should be created to bring the war to an end as soon as possible,” Guo said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where control of maritime traffic has become a central point of dispute between Washington and Tehran.

The waterway has seen repeated cycles of closure and reopening during the conflict, with Iran restricting passage following earlier strikes and the United States imposing a blockade to pressure Tehran into negotiations.

These developments have complicated efforts to stabilize the region, as both sides continue to assert competing claims over maritime access while engaging in diplomatic talks.

China’s response underscores growing international concern over the risk of escalation in the strait, even as negotiations and ceasefire efforts remain ongoing.