Iran’s President Calls for Diplomacy With US While Stressing Continued Distrust

Iran’s president called for diplomacy with the US while stressing continued distrust, as the ceasefire nears expiration and negotiations face uncertainty

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that diplomatic efforts must remain central in managing tensions with the United States, while emphasizing that distrust toward Washington remains essential.

According to the state news agency IRNA on Monday, Pezeshkian said "every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions", but cautioned that vigilance in dealing with the United States is an “undeniable necessity.”

“War benefits no one, and while standing firm against threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions. At the same time, distrust toward the enemy and vigilance in interactions are an undeniable necessity,” he said.

His remarks come as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States approaches its expiration on Wednesday, with uncertainty surrounding whether it will be extended.

The latest statement follows comments made Sunday, in which Pezeshkian said US President Donald Trump cannot unilaterally deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, reinforcing a firm public stance amid ongoing disagreements over nuclear issues.

The parallel messaging reflects a dual approach by Tehran, combining calls for diplomacy with clear resistance to US demands, particularly on matters related to nuclear policy and sovereignty.

At the same time, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate negotiations. Disputes over operational control of the strategic waterway have emerged alongside the diplomatic process, adding pressure to efforts aimed at securing a longer-term agreement.

Pakistani-mediated talks are expected to continue, with US representatives scheduled to arrive in Islamabad for negotiations. Iran has not yet confirmed whether it will send a delegation.

The overlapping issues of nuclear policy, maritime access, and ceasefire conditions continue to shape the trajectory of negotiations, as both sides navigate a fragile diplomatic window.

With the ceasefire deadline approaching, the balance between diplomatic engagement and strategic distrust remains a defining feature of Iran’s position.