Coordination Framework Nominates Bassem al-Badri for Iraq Prime Minister

Born in Baghdad in 1964, Bassem Hazem Hamid al-Badri holds a PhD with distinction in agricultural policy, awarded in 2013.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Shi’ite political alliance, the Coordination Framework, has nominated Bassem al-Badri as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a source from the bloc confirmed to Kurdistan24 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported from Baghdad that most leaders of the Coordination Framework had gathered at the residence of Ammar al-Hakim. She noted that al-Badri—reportedly backed by Nouri al-Maliki—had also arrived at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mushriq al-Fraiji, an official in the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, told Kurdistan24 that Coordination Framework leaders convened at al-Hakim’s office, where he heads the National Forces Alliance, to discuss resolving the selection of a prime ministerial candidate.

Born in Baghdad in 1964, Bassem Hazem Hamid al-Badri holds a PhD with distinction in agricultural policy, awarded in 2013. He worked for 15 years, from 1988 to 2003, as a researcher at Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals, and is fluent in both Arabic and English.

The Coordination Framework, which includes several influential Shi’ite parties, plays a central role in shaping Iraq’s political landscape. While its endorsement of al-Badri signals growing consensus within the alliance, broader agreement among other political factions will be essential for securing parliamentary approval and forming a new government.