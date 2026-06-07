Prime Minister Barzani, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Talks focus on expanding cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, heritage, and healthcare, while emphasizing regional stability

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis to discuss ways to deepen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece across a range of sectors.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Greece, particularly through enhanced cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, heritage preservation, and healthcare.

The discussions reflected the growing interest of both parties in expanding economic and people-to-people connections, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.

In another part of the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region. They reviewed recent political and security developments and underscored the importance of preserving peace, security, and stability amid ongoing regional challenges.

The talks also included an exchange of views on the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region, with both sides emphasizing the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region.

The Kurdistan Region and Greece maintain generally positive and steadily developing relations, shaped primarily by shared interests in economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional stability.

While the relationship is not defined by deep strategic alliances, it has gradually expanded in recent years through diplomatic engagement and high-level visits, reflecting both sides’ interest in diversifying international partnerships.

Greece, as a member of the European Union and NATO, has traditionally approached the wider Middle East through a framework that emphasizes stability, energy security, and humanitarian engagement. In this context, the Kurdistan Region has emerged as a constructive partner within Iraq, particularly due to its relative stability, open investment environment, and active foreign relations policy.

For the Kurdistan Region, engagement with European countries such as Greece is part of a broader strategy to strengthen international ties beyond its immediate regional neighbors.

Economic cooperation is a key pillar, especially in sectors such as trade, infrastructure development, tourism, and healthcare, where European expertise and investment are seen as valuable.

Cultural and academic exchanges also play a growing role in shaping relations. Both sides have expressed interest in promoting cooperation in heritage preservation and cultural dialogue, reflecting historical ties between the broader Middle Eastern and Mediterranean regions.

Although trade volumes remain modest compared to the Kurdistan Region’s main economic partners, both sides have shown willingness to explore new opportunities, particularly in tourism and service sectors.

Greece’s experience as a major global tourism destination is often viewed as a potential model for developing the Kurdistan Region’s own tourism industry.

Overall, Kurdistan Region–Greece relations are characterized by gradual expansion, practical cooperation, and mutual interest in maintaining regional stability, with potential for further development in both economic and cultural fields.