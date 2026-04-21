Lahur Sheikh Jangi, Dozens of Lalezar Detainees Launch Hunger Strike in Prison

Rights commission moves to assess health conditions as legal delays and political tensions deepen

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a leader of the People’s Front (Baray Gal) and former co-president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has begun a hunger strike in prison alongside his brother Polad and dozens of other detainees linked to the Lalezar case, according to a family source.

The source told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that Jangi refused dinner on Sunday, formally initiating the hunger strike after spending earlier hours with his family. He has not eaten since, though he was reported to be experiencing some fatigue as of Monday evening.

Family members who visited him in detention said his health remained stable, but he urged them to remain active in pursuing the case, warning that continued silence could allow authorities to delay legal proceedings indefinitely. He also briefly spoke with his wife, Gasha, by phone, noting he was feeling somewhat tired.

The hunger strike reportedly extends beyond Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his brother, with at least 30 Lalezar detainees refusing food in protest and rejecting any potential political agreements for release.

A source close to the family dismissed speculation about a negotiated settlement similar to that of Shaswar Abdulwahid, calling such a scenario “impossible.”

The same source denied reports that Jangi had met with PUK's leader Bafel Talabani during detention, clarifying that no such meeting had taken place. However, Talabani is said to have met Jangi's brother, Polad Jangi, approximately two months after their arrest.

Legal uncertainty continues to surround the case. According to the source, the Sulaimani province's court has yet to refer the case file to the Criminal Court, with repeated returns citing incomplete documentation.

The delay has raised questions about procedural integrity, particularly as references have reportedly been made to the Court of Appeal before the case has formally progressed through lower courts.

While some detainees have been released, including a personal bodyguard of Lahur Sheikh Jangi and 11 others on Monday, at least 28 individuals remain in custody and are participating in the hunger strike.

In response, Sulaiman Mohsin, the Director General of the Legal and Human Rights Department at the Independent Board of Human Rights, announced that a special committee has been formed to visit Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his brother.

The visit, coordinated with Sulaimani's General Security (Asayish), aims to assess their health conditions and hear their demands after the strike began.

Mohsin said the visit, initially scheduled for Monday night, was postponed until Tuesday morning. He expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate to the point of causing serious health consequences.

Addressing calls from the detainees’ legal team for intervention, Mohsin emphasized that the commission respects judicial independence and will support any ruling issued by the courts, underscoring that adherence to the rule of law remains its guiding principle.

However, he also raised concerns over restrictions on the commission’s work in the Sulaimani region. According to Mohsin, for nearly seven months, commission teams have been barred from accessing detention facilities, including those linked to the “Lalezar” and “Aram Qadir” cases. Qadir is another Sulaimani-based opposition political party leader who was arrested for political reasons.

He added that the commission had reached out to the office of Qubad Talabani, Bafel Talabani's brother, who holds the position of deputy prime minister, regarding these obstacles, but had not received a response.

Mohsin called on local security forces to comply with legal obligations and allow monitoring, stressing that the commission operates as a neutral body focused solely on safeguarding human rights.