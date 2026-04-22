White House Says Trump Has Not Set Deadline for Iran Peace Proposal

“The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I've seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has not imposed a specific deadline for Iran to submit a peace proposal, clarifying earlier reports about the timeline for negotiations.

“The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I've seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue around a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, with uncertainty persisting over the next steps toward a broader agreement.

Iran has signaled it will not consider reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz while a U.S. naval blockade remains in place, describing the measure as a violation of the ceasefire. In comments posted Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said a ceasefire “only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade,” adding that reopening the waterway is “not possible” under current conditions.

Tehran has also responded cautiously to shifting diplomatic signals following Washington’s decision to extend the ceasefire, a move taken after mediation efforts by Pakistan. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue, saying Iran values efforts to reduce tensions and “end the imposed war,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

President Trump earlier said the ceasefire would remain in place to allow more time for negotiations and until Iran presents a proposal aimed at resolving the conflict, while confirming that U.S. naval forces would continue enforcing the blockade on Iranian ports.

The ceasefire, which began on April 8 and was due to expire this week, has been extended but remains fragile. While the pause in hostilities has provided temporary relief, continued military measures and the lack of a clear agreement underscore the delicate nature of ongoing diplomatic efforts.