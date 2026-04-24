KRG Rejects Iranian Allegations Regarding Foreign Intelligence Operations

The Kurdistan Region Government firmly dismissed the Iranian intelligence allegations, reiterating its strict commitment to maintaining regional stability and constitutional sovereignty.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Foreign Relations categorically rejected allegations from Iranian judicial institutions and state media claiming that foreign intelligence agencies maintain training centers within the region, dismissing the accusations as baseless and warning that such rhetoric undermines regional stability.

In a formal diplomatic statement released to the public on Friday, regional authorities expressed deep concern regarding recent assertions published and disseminated by official media outlets and judicial institutions within the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the regional department, the Iranian entities alleged that several individuals recently sentenced by courts within Iran had previously received specialized operational training from the intelligence agencies of other countries operating inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

Addressing both domestic and international public opinion, the Kurdistan Regional Government utilized the official communication to establish its clear and unchanging position on the matter.

The regional administration categorically denied the existence of any such facilities, emphasizing unequivocally that no headquarters or training centers affiliated with foreign intelligence agencies exist anywhere within the borders of the Kurdistan Region.

Officials stated that any attempt by foreign institutions to link the region to these clandestine activities is completely devoid of truth, firmly rejecting the narrative presented by Iranian authorities as entirely baseless.

The formal diplomatic response highlighted mounting apprehensions within Erbil regarding the continuation of these types of allegations from the neighboring state.

The Department of Foreign Relations noted that the persistence of such public claims comes at a highly sensitive time when the broader Middle Eastern region requires an elevated degree of self-restraint, responsible engagement, and sustained dialogue among neighboring nations.

According to the released statement, the propagation of these unsupported allegations directly contributes to further instability across the geopolitical landscape.

In stark contrast to the claims presented by the Iranian judicial and media entities, the regional government emphasized that it has consistently and proactively strived to preserve security and maintain an environment of stability, rather than serving as a staging ground for foreign intelligence interventions or hostile regional activities.

Contextualizing the broader diplomatic and foreign policy posture of the regional administration, the Kurdistan Regional Government reiterated its longstanding commitment to serving as a vital factor of stability, neutrality, and coexistence.

This commitment applies both within the internal borders of federal Iraq and across the wider diplomatic relations of the region. For many years, the administration has strictly adhered to these core principles to navigate complex regional dynamics, according to the official statement.

Central to this diplomatic approach is the region’s stated adherence to the Constitution of Federal Iraq and the established principles of good and friendly relations with all neighboring countries.

The regional administration utilized the opportunity to firmly underscore its official security policy, stating explicitly that the sovereign territory of the Kurdistan Region must never be used as a platform to undermine the national security or internal stability of any neighboring countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pivoting from its denial of the Iranian claims, the Kurdistan Regional Government directed a formal appeal to the central government in Baghdad.

The statement called upon the Federal Iraqi Government to assume its full constitutional responsibilities regarding the defense of the nation and its territorial integrity.

Specifically, regional authorities urged federal officials to actively protect Iraq's national sovereignty and to take decisive, legally mandated measures to prevent any violations committed against the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

The diplomatic communication additionally extended its focus to the global stage, issuing a direct appeal to the international community. The regional government requested that international actors and multinational organizations intensify their ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce prevailing tensions in the area.

The statement urged global partners to advocate for the respect of territorial sovereignty, to prioritize the protection of civilian populations, and to work collaboratively toward achieving lasting peace and stability for the entire region.

Highlighting the enduring struggles of the local population, the Department of Foreign Relations noted that the people of the Kurdistan Region have endured decades of pain, conflict, and physical sacrifice.

The statement emphasized that these historical burdens were borne specifically by the citizenry for the sake of securing enduring peace, basic human dignity, and fundamental constitutional rights within the federal framework.

In light of this historical context and the current diplomatic friction, the regional government affirmed its forward-looking institutional priorities. Officials pledged that the administration will continue its steadfast commitment to responsible governance and the rigorous protection of its citizens from external threats.

Furthermore, the Kurdistan Regional Government promised to remain dedicated to the ongoing development of constructive and peaceful diplomatic relations with both its regional neighbors and its international partners.