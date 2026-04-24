Kurdistan Region President, Iran FM Discuss Security and Political Developments

In a phone call on Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reviewed a rapidly shifting regional landscape.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a formal telephone conversation on Friday to discuss the latest regional political and security developments.

The high-level diplomatic exchange, confirmed by officials, centered on a mutual assessment of current issues and structural changes impacting the broader operational landscape.

The bilateral engagement, which took place on Friday, facilitated a direct dialogue between the presidency in Erbil and the foreign policy apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the telephonic meeting, the two senior officials addressed a range of mutual concerns regarding the evolving situation across the region.

According to official communications released shortly following the interaction, the diplomatic consultation focused primarily on the intersection of recent political shifts and ongoing security adjustments.

Details regarding the parameters of the conversation were subsequently confirmed by the Iranian diplomatic leadership.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a public statement addressing the bilateral interaction with the President of the Kurdistan Region.

Utilizing his official Telegram channel to communicate the occurrence and substance of the discussion, the foreign minister noted that the dialogue involved a comprehensive exchange of views between the respective authorities regarding the current state of regional affairs.

In his published remarks, the Iranian foreign minister stated explicitly that he and President Barzani discussed the latest regional political and security developments and changes.

This public acknowledgment by Araghchi underscores the formal nature of the telephone call and the specific thematic focus of the diplomatic communication.

By addressing both the political and security dimensions simultaneously, the conversation reflected an institutional engagement with the immediate current issues currently characterizing the regional environment.

The telephone conversation between President Barzani and Foreign Minister Araghchi marks a direct diplomatic engagement focused on the latest regional political and security developments.