U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Leader

The United States has formally offered a $10 million financial reward for information leading to Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada leader Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, also known under the alias Abu Ala al-Wala'i.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Department of State's Rewards for Justice program (RFJ) announced via the social media platform X on Friday a financial reward of up to $10 million for information regarding Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, the leader and Secretary General of the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada militia.

This monetary incentive follows a coordinated economic enforcement campaign launched the previous week by federal authorities targeting the operational leadership of several aligned armed groups operating within the region.

According to the digital notice published by the Diplomatic Security Service, al-Saraji frequently operates under the alias Abu Ala al-Wala'i. The federal communication identifies his organization, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, as an "Iran-aligned terrorist group functioning inside Iraq."

The State Department publication asserts that members affiliated with Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada have killed Iraqi civilians.

The official alert additionally states that the organization has executed targeted attacks against United States diplomatic facilities located in Iraq, while also conducting military strikes against United States military bases and armed forces personnel deployed across both Iraq and Syria.

To facilitate the gathering of actionable intelligence concerning al-Saraji, the Rewards for Justice initiative has established secure communication protocols.

The published materials instruct individuals possessing relevant information to submit details through a designated Tor network tipline or via text message utilizing the encrypted Signal application.

A direct telephone contact number in Washington, D.C., was also provided. Officials noted that informants submitting verified intelligence could be eligible for relocation assistance in addition to the $10 million financial reward.

The announcement of this targeted bounty coincides directly with broader economic measures enacted by the United States government against the same network of armed factions.

On April 17, 2026, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control implemented sweeping financial sanctions against seven Iraqi militia commanders.

According to a formalized statement released by the Treasury Department, the targeted individuals are responsible for planning, directing, and executing a series of attacks against United States personnel, facilities, and interests.

The Treasury identified these commanders as leading figures within several of Iraq’s most violent Iran-aligned organizations, specifically naming Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada alongside Kata’ib Hizballah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent addressed the economic designations in the federal release.

“We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” Secretary Bessent stated. He further emphasized the administration's strategic intent, adding, “Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.”

The Treasury Department document noted that Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada receives direct support from Iran, which provides the organization with military training, financial funding, and weaponry.

During the April 17 enforcement action, the Office of Foreign Assets Control specifically designated two senior officials within al-Saraji's organization: Khalid Jameel Abed Albakhatra and Saeed Kadhim Mukhamis, with Albakhatra explicitly identified as a military commander.

The economic sanctions also targeted Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq, an organization the Treasury asserts has claimed responsibility for thousands of attacks against United States and Coalition Forces since its inception in 2006.

The federal report indicated that as recently as March 2026, this specific group utilized Iranian unmanned aerial systems to conduct attacks against international forces operating in Northern Iraq. Safaa Adnan Jabbar Suwaed, identified as an Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq chief of operations in Salah ad-Din Province, was designated under the executive action.

Further designations included three operational commanders from Kata’ib Hizballah: Ammar Jasim Kadhim Al Rammahi, Radhwan Yousif Hameed Almohammed, and Hasan Dheyab Hamzah Hamzah.

The Treasury Department stated that Al Rammahi directs attack planning efforts and generates targeting intelligence against United States facilities.

Additionally, Husham Hashim Jaythoom, identified as a military trainer for Harakat al-Nujaba, was sanctioned following public threats issued by the group's leadership against American personnel.

Federal authorities detailed the severe economic implications of these designations, which were executed pursuant to Executive Order 13224.

All property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals that are located within the United States, or fall under the control of United States persons, are entirely blocked and must be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The established regulations strictly prohibit any commercial or financial transactions by United States persons that involve the property of the blocked entities.

The Treasury Department warned that violations of these economic sanctions could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on both domestic and foreign individuals.

Furthermore, foreign financial institutions face the risk of severe secondary sanctions, potentially losing access to correspondent accounts in the United States if they knowingly conduct significant transactions on behalf of the designated militia commanders.

To enforce these measures, the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced it is actively accepting whistleblower tips regarding sanctions evasion.

The agency offers financial awards that can exceed $1,000,000 for intelligence leading to successful enforcement actions that result in substantial monetary penalties.

The Treasury emphasized that Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Kata’ib Hizballah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq, and Harakat al-Nujaba maintain their official legal statuses as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations under the Immigration and Nationality Act.