'TRUMP CANCELS ENVOYS’ PAKISTAN TRIP' Fox News

U.S. President cancelled his envoys’ Pakistan trip and said talks with Iran can continue by phone, as negotiations remain stalled

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned trip by senior envoys to Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials, saying Washington will not continue in-person negotiations without tangible progress.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Trump said he personally halted the travel plans of special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as they were preparing to depart.

“I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’,” Trump said.

In separate remarks to Axios, the president reinforced his position, stating: “We can do it just as well by telephone. The Iranians can call us if they want. We are not going to travel just to sit there.”

The trip had been expected to continue diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran following a first round of talks held in Islamabad earlier this month.

The decision comes as negotiations remain unresolved and no second round has been confirmed, despite mediation efforts and ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Trump’s comments signal a shift in Washington’s approach, indicating that further talks may continue through indirect or remote channels unless progress is made.

The move adds to uncertainty surrounding the negotiation process, which has faced delays and difficulties in advancing beyond initial discussions.

The United States and Iran held a first round of direct talks in Islamabad following a temporary ceasefire announced on April 8, 2026, in the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The talks ended without agreement, and efforts to organize a second round have faced setbacks. Iran had previously submitted a 10-point framework through Pakistan, including proposals related to sanctions relief, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and conditions on nuclear activity. Despite these developments, there is still no confirmed timing for the next round of U.S.–Iran negotiations.

Trump’s decision to cancel the envoy trip while suggesting talks could continue by phone underscores the uncertain trajectory of negotiations, with both sides yet to move beyond initial engagement.