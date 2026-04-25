Trump Cites new Iran Proposal After Canceling Pakistan trip as Islamabad Press Mediation

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran submitted an improved proposal shortly after he canceled envoy travel, while Pakistan reiterated its role as a key mediator in ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Iran submitted a revised proposal shortly after he cancelled a planned trip by U.S. envoys to Pakistan, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Explaining his decision to halt the visit by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump said the initial proposal from Tehran did not meet expectations.

“The Iranians gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, the minute I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better…they offered a lot but not enough,” Trump said.

The remarks suggest continued communication between Washington and Tehran despite the cancellation of in-person talks, with negotiations shifting in form rather than ending entirely.

In parallel, Pakistan emphasized its ongoing diplomatic role. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the evolving regional situation.

“Had a warm and constructive telephone exchange this evening with my brother, President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the evolving regional situation,” Sharif said late Saturday.

He added: “I appreciated Iran’s continued engagement, including the high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, whom I had the pleasure of meeting earlier today.”

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s position as a mediator, stating: “I reaffirmed that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains committed to serve as an honest and sincere facilitator - working tirelessly to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region.”

The developments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts following a first round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, which ended without agreement.

The initial round of negotiations between the United States and Iran took place in Islamabad after a temporary ceasefire announced on April 8, 2026.

Despite continued engagement and mediation by Pakistan, both sides have faced challenges in advancing talks to a second round. Iran previously submitted a 10-point framework, including proposals on sanctions relief, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and conditions on nuclear activity.

However, key disagreements remain unresolved, and reporting indicates there is still no confirmed timing for the next round of U.S.–Iran negotiations.

Trump’s remarks on a revised Iranian proposal, alongside Pakistan’s continued mediation efforts, highlight an active but uncertain diplomatic process, with negotiations ongoing yet lacking a clear breakthrough.