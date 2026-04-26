Trump Escorted to Safety After Gunfire Disrupts Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump was unharmed after a suspect opened fire at the Washington Hilton; the attacker was arrested as authorities investigate the motive

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump was rushed offstage under heavy security on Saturday night after gunfire erupted near the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, prompting panic among attendees and raising urgent questions about the safety protocols surrounding one of the country’s most high-profile political events.

According to authorities, the suspect—identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California—charged toward the ballroom armed with firearms and knives before being subdued by Secret Service agents.

Officials said the attacker opened fire but acted alone, and his motive and intended target remain unclear. He is expected to appear in court on Monday, facing multiple firearm-related charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The incident unfolded moments after the dinner began, an annual gathering that celebrates journalism and the First Amendment. Guests inside the ballroom reported hearing between five and eight gunshots, prompting widespread panic as attendees dove under tables while heavily armed agents secured the venue.

One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is recovering, authorities confirmed.

President Trump, who had been delivering remarks, was quickly shielded by security personnel and escorted offstage along with First Lady Melania Trump. Vice President JD Vance was also removed from the room as part of emergency protocols.

The president was briefly taken to a secure suite within the hotel before being transported back to the White House on the recommendation of the Secret Service. He was reported unharmed.

“When you’re impactful, they go after you,” Trump said later at the White House, describing the attacker as a “lone wolf.” He also emphasized the need for heightened security measures, stating that “we need levels of security that probably nobody has ever seen before.”

Trump said he saw no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, led by Director Kash Patel, has launched an inquiry into the incident, examining weapons recovered at the scene and interviewing witnesses. Authorities have urged the public to provide any additional information that could assist the investigation.

The dinner, attended by senior government officials, lawmakers, and prominent media figures, was ultimately canceled after an initial attempt to resume proceedings. Weijia Jiang, president of the correspondents’ association, said the event would be rescheduled.

The disruption has raised immediate concerns about security at the venue, which traditionally remains open to regular hotel guests during the event, with tighter screening focused primarily on the ballroom itself.

The breach is likely to prompt a reassessment of those protocols, especially given the presence of top U.S. leadership.

Saturday’s incident marks the third time since 2024 that Trump has faced a direct threat in close proximity, including a previous assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left him injured.

Political leaders from both parties condemned the violence. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was “praying for our country,” while Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called for an end to “violence and chaos in America.”

The correspondents’ dinner, which has historically served as a rare moment of social interaction between the press and political leadership, was expected this year to spotlight Trump’s contentious relationship with major media outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Associated Press.

Instead, the night descended into disorder, with National Guard troops deployed to secure the area as helicopters circled overhead and guests were evacuated under tight security.

The incident is expected to intensify scrutiny of both presidential protection protocols and the broader security framework surrounding high-profile public events in the United States.